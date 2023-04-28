BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BayCom in a report released on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BayCom’s current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). BayCom had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $27.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million.

BayCom Trading Up 1.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BayCom

Shares of BCML stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. BayCom has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $203.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BayCom in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 715.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 499.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BayCom in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BayCom in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from BayCom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded by George J. Guarini, Lloyd W.

