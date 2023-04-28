Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet Reduced by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

CENT stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $46.78.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

