Bank of Marin Bancorp Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

BMRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $289.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.71. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,600.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Marin Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Featured Stories

