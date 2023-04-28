Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research report issued on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.27. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $18.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.83.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $282.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.87. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $294.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,632 shares of company stock worth $23,978,883 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,194 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,862,000 after buying an additional 116,442 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

