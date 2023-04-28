Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.77.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.88. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $70.23.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

