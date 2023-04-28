Head-To-Head Review: Local Bounti (LOCL) versus Its Peers

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Local Bounti to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.
Risk and Volatility
Local Bounti has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Local Bounti’s rivals have a beta of -23.30, indicating that their average stock price is 2,430% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Local Bounti and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Local Bounti
|0
|1
|4
|0
|2.80
|Local Bounti Competitors
|102
|172
|491
|23
|2.55
Insider and Institutional Ownership
65.3% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Local Bounti and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Local Bounti
|$19.47 million
|-$111.07 million
|-0.41
|Local Bounti Competitors
|$1.63 billion
|$21.77 million
|0.40
Local Bounti’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti. Local Bounti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Local Bounti and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Local Bounti
|-570.35%
|-95.94%
|-47.68%
|Local Bounti Competitors
|-339.13%
|-25.58%
|-15.99%
Summary
Local Bounti rivals beat Local Bounti on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About Local Bounti
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
