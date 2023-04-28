Financial Analysis: Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) vs. PDD (NASDAQ:PDD)

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) and PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fiserv and PDD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 1 4 13 0 2.67 PDD 0 1 12 0 2.92

Fiserv presently has a consensus target price of $131.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.74%. PDD has a consensus target price of $101.40, indicating a potential upside of 53.36%. Given PDD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PDD is more favorable than Fiserv.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 13.36% 13.68% 5.47% PDD 23.93% 32.10% 15.58%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Fiserv and PDD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Fiserv has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDD has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.8% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of PDD shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fiserv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of PDD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fiserv and PDD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $17.74 billion 4.23 $2.53 billion $3.92 30.51 PDD $18.93 billion N/A $4.57 billion $3.20 20.66

PDD has higher revenue and earnings than Fiserv. PDD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PDD beats Fiserv on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment offers technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts. The Payments and Network segment includes the provision of services to financial institutions and corporate clients with products and services required to process digital payment transactions. The company was founded by Leslie M. Muma and George D. Dalton on July 31, 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

About PDD

PDD Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. It focuses on anetwork of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

