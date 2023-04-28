Brokerages Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target at $198.82

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $99.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.90 and a 200 day moving average of $110.51. Generac has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $299.85.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Generac

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,146,000 after acquiring an additional 81,342 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,054,000 after purchasing an additional 935,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,796,000 after purchasing an additional 24,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Generac by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,184,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,259,000 after purchasing an additional 291,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

