Head-To-Head Analysis: GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) & Nomura (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) and GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Nomura shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Nomura shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.2% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Nomura alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Nomura and GAMCO Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomura 5.67% 3.63% 0.24% GAMCO Investors 25.34% 57.64% 28.82%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomura $12.15 billion 0.90 $1.27 billion $0.28 12.93 GAMCO Investors $258.75 million 1.87 $65.56 million $2.51 7.55

This table compares Nomura and GAMCO Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nomura has higher revenue and earnings than GAMCO Investors. GAMCO Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nomura, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nomura and GAMCO Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomura 0 1 0 0 2.00 GAMCO Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Nomura has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nomura pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. GAMCO Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Nomura pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GAMCO Investors pays out 6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

GAMCO Investors beats Nomura on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nomura

(Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies. The Asset Management segment offers portfolio and trust management, and provides investment advisory services for pension funds. The Wholesale segment consists of global markets and investment banking services such as trading of bonds, stocks, foreign exchange, and derivatives, and the underwriting of debt, equity, and other financial instruments. The Merchant Banking offers equity to clients as a solution for business reorganizations and revitalizations, business succession and management buyouts. The company was founded by Tokushichi Nomura on December 25, 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About GAMCO Investors

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It offers investment advisory principally through Gabelli Funds and GAMCO Asset, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through its role as advisor to a family of mutual funds. The company was founded by Mario J. Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.