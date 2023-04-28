Critical Comparison: BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) and GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) and GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BELLUS Health and GH Research’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BELLUS Health $20,000.00 91,643.92 -$76.08 million ($0.65) -22.28 GH Research N/A N/A -$22.46 million ($0.43) -19.49

GH Research has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BELLUS Health. BELLUS Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GH Research, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

90.1% of BELLUS Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of GH Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of BELLUS Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BELLUS Health and GH Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BELLUS Health -475,500.00% -22.69% -21.48% GH Research N/A -11.37% -11.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BELLUS Health and GH Research, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BELLUS Health 0 3 2 0 2.40 GH Research 0 0 4 0 3.00

BELLUS Health currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.95%. GH Research has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 472.79%. Given GH Research’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GH Research is more favorable than BELLUS Health.

Risk & Volatility

BELLUS Health has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GH Research has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GH Research beats BELLUS Health on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable 5-MeO-DMT product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD. The company also develops GH002, an injectable 5-MeO-DMT product candidate; and GH003, an intranasal 5-MeO-DMT product candidate, which are in preclinical development trials with a focus on psychiatric and neurological disorders. GH Research PLC was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

