Financial Contrast: GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) versus U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GeneDx and U.S. Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -233.91% -117.63% -75.64% U.S. Physical Therapy 5.81% 11.29% 4.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GeneDx and U.S. Physical Therapy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $234.69 million 0.92 -$548.98 million ($0.93) -0.29 U.S. Physical Therapy $553.14 million 2.51 $32.16 million $2.25 47.30

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx. GeneDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Physical Therapy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

GeneDx has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Physical Therapy has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for GeneDx and U.S. Physical Therapy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 1 0 3.00

U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.36%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than GeneDx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of GeneDx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of GeneDx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats GeneDx on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeneDx

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services. The physical therapy operations segment consist of physical therapy and occupational therapy clinics that provide pre-and postoperative care and treatment for orthopedic related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventive care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological injuries. The injury prevention services segment includes onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization and ergonomic assessments. U.S. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

