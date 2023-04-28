Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives $62.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.13.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance
Shares of OLLI stock opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $72.27.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.