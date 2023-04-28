Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives $62.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 291,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $72.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.