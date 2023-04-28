Analysts Set Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) PT at $37.10

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RUN. Bank of America increased their price target on Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,321,840.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 15,041 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $383,695.91. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 177,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,892.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at $25,321,840.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,012 shares of company stock worth $5,278,534. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Sunrun Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 24.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sunrun by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Sunrun by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 2.34.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.