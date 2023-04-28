Rigetti Computing (RGTI) vs. Its Peers Critical Survey

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) is one of 718 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Rigetti Computing to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rigetti Computing and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rigetti Computing Competitors 114 591 881 15 2.50

Rigetti Computing presently has a consensus target price of $2.17, indicating a potential upside of 383.52%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 259.46%. Given Rigetti Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -473.75% -45.25% -33.03% Rigetti Computing Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, meaning that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $13.10 million -$71.52 million -0.70 Rigetti Computing Competitors $1.19 billion $4.44 million -6.94

Rigetti Computing’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing. Rigetti Computing is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rigetti Computing competitors beat Rigetti Computing on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

