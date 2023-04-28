Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives $53.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.08.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

In related news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $598,595.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,372.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $598,595.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,372.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $49,316.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,305 shares of company stock worth $3,548,625. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

