Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives $45.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Activity at Montrose Environmental Group

In related news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 21,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $1,167,037.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 745,898 shares in the company, valued at $40,412,753.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director J Thomas Presby acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $180,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,965.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 21,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $1,167,037.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 745,898 shares in the company, valued at $40,412,753.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,322 shares of company stock worth $2,478,238. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MEG opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $896.40 million, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.62. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $139.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

