Analysts Set U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target at $49.89

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.89.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average of $42.60. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

