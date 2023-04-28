Brokerages Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target at $150.67

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASND shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of ASND opened at $76.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.39. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.17 and its 200 day moving average is $110.64.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.31 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 114.11% and a negative net margin of 1,149.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,603,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,417,000 after acquiring an additional 796,087 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,903,000 after buying an additional 1,698,302 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,237,000 after purchasing an additional 223,430 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

