Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $20.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.81.
A number of analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 105.66%.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
