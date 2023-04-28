Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $20.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 4.5 %

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

