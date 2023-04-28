The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives $144.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $115.25 on Tuesday. Allstate has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.04 and a 200 day moving average of $127.08.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allstate will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.92%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.