HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives $685.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $685.13.

A number of research firms have commented on HSBC. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.81) to GBX 780 ($9.74) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 630 ($7.87) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 775 ($9.68) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

HSBC stock opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 7,993.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,988 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,765 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $15,928,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,542,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,074,000 after acquiring an additional 444,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

