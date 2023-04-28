EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EYPT. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.75.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 18.3 %

NASDAQ EYPT opened at $6.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.05. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.08% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

