Brokerages Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Target Price at $62.67

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.76) in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.75) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 5%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 497,197 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 44,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

