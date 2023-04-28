Brokerages Set ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Price Target at $210.00

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ITM Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.62) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

ITM Power Stock Up 9.3 %

ITMPF stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. ITM Power has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

