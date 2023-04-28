United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $177.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $152.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

