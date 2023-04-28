Analysts Set Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Price Target at $24.63

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Up 1.3 %

IDEXY opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25.

Industria de Diseño Textil Increases Dividend

About Industria de Diseño Textil

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.2358 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

(Get Rating)

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.