Analysts Set Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Price Target at $24.63

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.63.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Up 1.3 %
IDEXY opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25.
Industria de Diseño Textil Increases Dividend
About Industria de Diseño Textil
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Industria de Diseño Textil (IDEXY)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.