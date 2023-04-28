PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives $23.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.35.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $353.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp

In other news, Director C William Hosler acquired 2,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,835.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP William J. Black bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $267,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C William Hosler bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,531,000 after buying an additional 729,761 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 12.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 527.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 134,997 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

