Aluminum Co. of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACHHY) Short Interest Down 62.0% in April

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACHHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HSBC raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of ACHHY opened at $14.18 on Friday. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.92.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, is a Chinese company listed in Hong Kong and in New York. A multinational aluminium company, its headquarters are in Beijing, China. It is the second-largest alumina producer and third-largest primary aluminum producer.

