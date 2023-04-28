Morgan Stanley Cuts Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$63.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. CSFB upgraded shares of Enbridge from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$58.29.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.1 %

Enbridge stock opened at C$53.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$107.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$48.88 and a 1 year high of C$59.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.14.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.11). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 4.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.9700333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.887 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 277.34%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

