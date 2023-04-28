Reviewing Thunder Mountain Gold (THMG) and Its Rivals

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) is one of 102 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Thunder Mountain Gold to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold’s rivals have a beta of 0.29, suggesting that their average share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Thunder Mountain Gold alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold -415.33% -185.48% -59.67% Thunder Mountain Gold Competitors -412.77% -3.31% -3.50%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold $300,000.00 -$1.25 million -4.50 Thunder Mountain Gold Competitors $8.23 billion $2.21 billion -3.57

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Thunder Mountain Gold’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Mountain Gold. Thunder Mountain Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Thunder Mountain Gold and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Thunder Mountain Gold Competitors 920 2151 2766 94 2.34

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 32.77%. Given Thunder Mountain Gold’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Thunder Mountain Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Thunder Mountain Gold rivals beat Thunder Mountain Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.