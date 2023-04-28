Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Atlanticus from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
Atlanticus Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of ATLC stock opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.68. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58.
Atlanticus Company Profile
Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit as a Service (CaaS) and Auto Finance segments. The CaaS segment includes private label credit and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through multiple channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing and partnerships with third parties.
