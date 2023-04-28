Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Atlanticus from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.68. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 7.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 43.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 82.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit as a Service (CaaS) and Auto Finance segments. The CaaS segment includes private label credit and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through multiple channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing and partnerships with third parties.

