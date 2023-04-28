StockNews.com Downgrades MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Hold

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.10. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. Analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $223,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 40,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $2,808,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,583 shares in the company, valued at $13,731,882.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $223,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,785.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,395 shares of company stock worth $9,609,820. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,545,000 after acquiring an additional 408,017 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,798 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after buying an additional 52,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,369,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,224,000 after buying an additional 32,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.



