Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $8.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 1,324.4% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 46,355 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% in the third quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 52,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

