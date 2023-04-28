StockNews.com Upgrades Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) to Buy

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

NBR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.86.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 4.9 %

NBR stock opened at $99.45 on Wednesday. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $92.66 and a 52-week high of $193.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.76.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($2.83). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $769.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 21.4% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm Ridge Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 33.0% in the third quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

