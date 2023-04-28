Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.91. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $42.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after buying an additional 133,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,986,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after acquiring an additional 22,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,086 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,367,000 after acquiring an additional 102,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

