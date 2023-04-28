Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.25.

Autoliv stock opened at $84.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $36,847.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,505.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $36,847.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total transaction of $146,662.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,637.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,865 shares of company stock worth $269,670. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 51.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Autoliv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 16.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

