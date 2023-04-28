StockNews.com Downgrades Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Buy

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

Insider Activity at Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Travelzoo had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 553.83%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 20,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $131,563.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,885,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,442,837.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 52,183 shares of company stock worth $320,224 in the last ninety days. 47.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 56.7% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.