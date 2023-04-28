Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $310.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

CVCO opened at $289.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.76 and a 200-day moving average of $256.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.22. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $179.47 and a 1-year high of $318.00.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total value of $870,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,425.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1,192.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

