Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $78.01 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 7.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

