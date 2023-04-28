Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

NYSE:ROL opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.72.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 10.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Rollins by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 1.1% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Rollins by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

