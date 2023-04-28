EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EGP. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.30.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $164.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.13. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $205.76. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

About EastGroup Properties

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

