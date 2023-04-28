EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EGP. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.30.
EastGroup Properties Stock Up 1.4 %
EastGroup Properties stock opened at $164.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.13. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $205.76. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.93.
About EastGroup Properties
EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.
