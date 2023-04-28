MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

MEI Pharma stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.20) by $4.80. The business had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 49.80% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 177,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 476,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.