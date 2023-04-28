Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

