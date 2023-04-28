Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

DX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynex Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Dynex Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80.

Insider Activity

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

In other news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $97,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,458.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Dynex Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

