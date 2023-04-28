TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $570.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.90. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $39.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Curtis N. Powell bought 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.65 per share, with a total value of $29,555.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,527 shares in the company, valued at $57,491.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Curtis N. Powell acquired 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,555.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,527 shares in the company, valued at $57,491.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Ozimek bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,341. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,560 shares of company stock valued at $158,051. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TrustCo Bank Corp NY
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
