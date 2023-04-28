TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $570.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.90. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Curtis N. Powell bought 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.65 per share, with a total value of $29,555.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,527 shares in the company, valued at $57,491.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Curtis N. Powell acquired 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,555.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,527 shares in the company, valued at $57,491.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Ozimek bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,341. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,560 shares of company stock valued at $158,051. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

