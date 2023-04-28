Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.56.
Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of EXR stock opened at $151.12 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $216.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.14 and a 200-day moving average of $157.52.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.
