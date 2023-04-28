Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $151.12 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $216.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.14 and a 200-day moving average of $157.52.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

