StockNews.com Upgrades Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) to Hold

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRSH. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Freshworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.03.

FRSH stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The business had revenue of $133.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $4,601,106.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $3,146,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,432,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,485,521.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $4,601,106.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,457,748 shares of company stock worth $22,336,941. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Freshworks by 117.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Freshworks by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

