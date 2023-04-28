Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Cut by Analyst

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a report issued on Sunday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $5.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.44. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $19.99 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $21.75 EPS.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 2.4 %

CSL stock opened at $217.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.09 and its 200 day moving average is $243.83.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,048 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.