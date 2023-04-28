Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for IDEX in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.25. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IEX. Mizuho raised their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.27.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $207.83 on Wednesday. IDEX has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.24.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in IDEX by 491.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

