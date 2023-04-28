Zacks Research Weighs in on Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.84). The consensus estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.82) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.21. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $16.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,661,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after buying an additional 4,925,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,969,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,869 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $19,009,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,200,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,300 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

